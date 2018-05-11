D’Quan Young and his 4-year-old daughter, Jordan, are shown in this family photo. (Family photo)

D.C.’s police chief, Peter Newsham, said on Friday that an off-duty police officer who fatally shot a man outside a Northeast Washington recreation center had exchanged gunfire with the man.

But the chief was unable to describe what led to the confrontation with D’Quan Young, 24, saying the officer who fired his weapon Wednesday night has not talked to investigators. Newsham said the officer’s attorney told authorities a statement would be forthcoming.

Newsham said detectives have an incomplete portrait of the shooting that occurred about 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday behind the Brentwood Recreation Center in the 2300 block of 15th Street NE. Young died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

Newsham did say that “there is forensic evidence and witness statements that suggest there was an exchange of gunfire between the off-duty officer and the decedent.”

Young’s family said they were not immediately told that a police officer had shot him and instead were led to believe he had been in a confrontation with another man. Police on Thursday attributed that to confusion at the chaotic crime scene.

Police posted a photo on Twitter of the gun they said they believe Young had at the time he was shot. But they have not given details of what prompted the officer to fire.

Police declined to identify the officer, who has been placed on administrative leave. Newsham said the officer has been with the department since December 2016 and was headed to a cookout in the area when the shooting occurred.

District police say this is the gun they believe a man had before he was shot and killed Wednesday night. (D.C. police)

Because the officer was off-duty, he was not wearing a body camera. Newsham said investigators are trying to get footage of security cameras from area residents.