An infant girl who died last month had suffered a fractured skull at the hands of her father inside an apartment in Southeast Washington, according to a court document made public on Monday.

The new details in the death of 3-month-old Skylar Newman are contained in an application for a search warrant allowing D.C. police to look for evidence in an apartment in the 4300 block of G Street SE, in the Benning Ridge neighborhood.

Police on Monday announced they had issued an arrest warrant for the father, identified as Cornell Delvonte Holton, 25, charged with first-degree murder. He was being sought on Tuesday.

Authorities have said little about the case other than to identify the young victim and say that she died as a result of blunt force trauma. Skylar was found unconscious about 9:30 p.m. on March 16, and she died three days later at Children’s National Medical Center. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities and court papers have not detailed how the child may have been injured.

The search warrant application says Skylar’s mother left the G Street residence about 5 p.m. on March 16, leaving the infant and another childwith Holton. The warrant says Skylar “was in good health” when the mother left. She told police she and Holton had a video chat about 7 p.m. and that Skylar appeared fine.

Holton told police he fed Skylar and put her to bed about 7:30 p.m., according to the court document. He told police he checked on her at 9:30 p.m., found her unconscious and called 911.

Paramedics rushed Skylar to the hospital and were joined by Holton and the infant’s mother, police said.

Police sought permission from a judge to search the apartment for evidence including electronic devices, bedding, food, medicine and paperwork, along with anything “identified as possible evidence in the physical abuse” of the infant.

The search warrant says police seized a Boppy infant pillow, a shoe box containing documents and a document scanner.

