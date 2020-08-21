Police said the case is being investigated as a domestic-related incident. They did not comment on the relationship between the victim and the suspect.
Evans’s body was found about 6:15 a.m. on July 16 in the first block of 35th Street SE, in the Benning neighborhood. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said Thursday they arrested Seth Andrews, 33, and charged him with first-degree murder. Police said Andrews has no fixed address.
Andrews had not yet made his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Thursday and an attorney for him was not listed. Additional information could be made public Friday at his court hearing.