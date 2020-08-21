A 67-year-old woman who was found dead last month inside a residence in Southeast Washington was killed, D.C. police said Thursday in announcing the arrest of a suspect in the case.

The victim was identified as Hazel Evans of Southeast. Police said the cause of death was asphyxia caused by neck compression. The medical examiner’s office ruled her death a homicide.

Police said the case is being investigated as a domestic-related incident. They did not comment on the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

Evans’s body was found about 6:15 a.m. on July 16 in the first block of 35th Street SE, in the Benning neighborhood. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said Thursday they arrested Seth Andrews, 33, and charged him with first-degree murder. Police said Andrews has no fixed address.

Andrews had not yet made his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Thursday and an attorney for him was not listed. Additional information could be made public Friday at his court hearing.