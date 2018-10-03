After Areeg Abu El Hawa and a friend were hit by a car while in a Tenleytown crosswalk, all she could think about was her suddenly numb arm.

She is studying medicine with dreams of being a surgeon. After being sent airborne by a car as she and a fellow medical student headed to a study break, however, she feared paralysis when one of her arms lost feeling.

“My first thought was, ‘I’m not going to be surgeon anymore,’” Abu El Hawa said Wednesday. “The thought of not being a surgeon was terrifying.”

Police are searching for the driver who struck them and fled at about 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at Wisconsin Avenue and Albemarle Street NW.

She and Rayva Khanna had been holed up in a nearby library preparing for their first round of exams when they decided to take a break and head to a nearby Panera Bread.

As they crossed the street, Khanna said she realized they were going to be hit as soon as she saw the look on her friend’s face. The young women didn’t have time to react before a car barreled through them — sending the two students bouncing off the car into the air — before speeding off.

The Georgetown University School of Medicine students were crossing Wisconsin at a light with the right of way when a black Honda Civic turned left from Albemarle into the crosswalk. A video released by police shows the strike that upended their walk.

“We could’ve died, and that’s hard for our families,” Khanna, 22, said, describing being bounced off the Honda windshield. “It’s hard to imagine everything could’ve been taken away in that moment. It is hard to think about.”

Abu El Hawa landed on her back, but said she got a look at the driver — a young man talking on his phone. The 25-year-old was taken to a hospital with a fractured elbow and said she is awaiting test results to know if she also has a torn knee ligament. She now has difficulty exercising, she said, and had to receive special permission to stand while she took her exams because of the pain she experiences when seated.

Khanna, who suffered minor injuries, joined her friend at the hospital that evening after retrieving their belongings from the library.

Both students are still reeling from the collision, which they say has compounded the stresses of their coursework. They can’t fathom why the driver didn’t stop.

“I remember hitting the windshield, then being on the ground, and I looked up and saw him drive away,” Khanna said.

She added that she plans to press charges once the driver is identified — a step she wouldn’t have taken had he pulled over immediately, she said.

“But the fact he ran away and didn’t check on us, I don’t want that person in the road,” Abu El Hawa said. “He doesn’t have a value on life, and that kind of person needs to be rehabilitated and educated.”

Although several bystanders rushed over to make sure they were okay, none of them got a good look at the car’s license plate, Khanna said. Both women are concerned that they were hit while crossing the road safely, but are even more worried that the driver responsible is still on the road.

“He’s just living his life, and my friend is going to all these doctor’s appointments,” Khanna said. “He’s faced no consequences for having done something horrible. He needs to not be driving right now.”

Police ask anyone with more information about the vehicle to call 202-727-9099.