D.C. police are searching for a 30-year-old man wanted in the fatal shooting of a New Carrolton man Thursday in Northeast Washington, officials said.

Police found Alie Labay, 32, unconscious inside a residence in the 900 block of 21 Street about 5:12 a.m., according to a police statement. Labay suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was found in the living room of an apartment at the Fairway Park Apartments, a police report said.