Police are searching for a man who stole a pickup truck from another man in the parking lot of a Southeast Washington fast-food restaurant after flashing a handgun on Saturday, authorities said Sunday.

D.C. police said the armed carjacking took place about 1:50 p.m. in front of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in the 600 block of Malcolm X Avenue SE, which is near the intersection of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. avenues. Police said the victim cooperated with the gunman’s demands.

According to a police incident report, the victim told authorities he was in the restaurant parking lot when a man approached, showed him the silver handgun and demanded his keys and wallet.

The gunman drove off with his Toyota Tundra and $870, police said. The pickup was later found in the 1200 block of Eaton Road SE, about a five-minute drive from the restaurant.

Police released a photo of the man believed to be the suspect, who was wearing Nike Air sneakers, a Diesel brand T-shirt and a Portland Trail Blazers hat.