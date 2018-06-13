D.C. Police detectives seek to identify a man they believe groped a woman in the Dupont area Wednesday morning. (D.C. Police)

D.C. police were searching for a man who walked up behind a woman and sexually assaulted her Wednesday morning outside of a Dupont-area hotel.

Police released surveillance camera photos of a man who they believe attacked a woman in the 1100 block of New Hampshire Avenue NW about 8 a.m.

The woman told police that the man walked up behind her, reached around and groped her without her permission, according to a police report.

Officials described the suspect as a white male, about 35 to 40 years old, who stands about 5’9’’ to 5’10’’ tall with a skinny build. Police said he had facial hair, may have a tattoo on his left arm and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, baseball hat, and light-colored pants.