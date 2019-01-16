An image from a security camera shows the suspect, described as a white woman between 30 and 40 years old and about 5 feet 7 inches tall with blond hair. She was last seen running eastbound on Dumbarton Street NW wearing a white coat. (Metropolitan Police Department)

It was a routine drop-off for the neighborhood after-school carpool. The neighbor’s nanny let the 6-year-old girl out of a car on Dumbarton Street in Georgetown, just a few steps from her home.

As she neared her front door around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a woman grabbed the child from behind and tried to abduct her, D.C. police said. The girl fought back and broke free. The nanny in the car screamed, and the woman fled.

The girl’s mother, who was inside her home at the time, later wrote in an email to her neighbors that the woman told her daughter “that she had cotton candy for her and that she should stop resisting and just come to her house.”

A D.C. police spokesman said it appears to be a random kidnapping attempt with no apparent connection between the woman and the child or her family.

As the frightening details spread, warnings were posted in neighborhood email groups and school bulletins.

Police described the woman as white, between 30 and 40 years old, and about 5 feet 7 inches tall. She has blond hair in a mohawk-style haircut and was last seen running east on Dumbarton Street around 5 p.m. wearing a white coat.

The girl’s mother said that the woman was slender and that her hair appeared bleached with some red in it. She was smoking a cigarette and looked as if she was carrying a plastic bag full of mail.

[Police seek women suspected of trying to abduct child in Georgetown]

The mother agreed to allow The Washington Post to quote from her letter to neighbors and to discuss the case on the condition that her name and her child’s name not be published.

The incident occurred in the 2800 block of Dumbarton Street NW. The girl was carrying a book bag decorated with pictures of women’s sports players. After she broke free, her mother said, the woman chased her but ran away when the nanny started screaming.

The girl banged on a side door to alert her mother, who found her daughter “sobbing and still screaming: ‘Never! Never! I will never go!’ ” The mother called police and raced down the street to look for the woman.

“She is an extra strong kid,” the mother said in an interview, describing how her child is doing. “She’s stronger than we are and has always been that way. She did great yesterday. She believes in herself, and right now she’s feeling good. But there are some signs she’s shaken up.”

The mother added: “We are so lucky. She is alive, and she wasn’t taken.” To her neighbors, she wrote, “This has been a sobering day, and we are so grateful.”

She noted that her daughter was “safe, now sleeping at my side.”