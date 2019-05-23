Police are seeking one man in connection with the break-ins of two apartments Mount Pleasant this week. (DC police)

D.C. police are searching for a man they believe broke into two apartments on the same block in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood this week and sexually assaulted women in their bedrooms, according to law enforcement authorities in the District.

“This is the type of thing that really scares people,” D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference Thursday where he sought the public’s help to identify a suspect. “The sooner we can get a person into custody the better.”

The attacks occurred Tuesdayand Thursday in the 1600 block of Irving Street NW. Police released surveillance photos of a possible suspect riding a bicycle down an alley. Police said a bicycle was taken from the first victim and the possible suspect was seen leaving the second victim’s’ building riding a bicycle. Police could not say if that was the stolen bike

The man sought is described as black and in his 50s, standing about 5 feet-10 inches to 6 feet-2 inches tall with a heavy build, light brown eyes and a gray or black beard. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded shirt, gray sweatpants, red shoes and at least one latex glove.

[Police investigate several shootings in Columbia Heights]

The first break-in occurred about 1 a.m. Tuesday. Newsham said a man got into a rowhouse, which is divided into apartments, by removing a rear air conditioning unit. A police report says entry was gained through an upper floor window.



Police released information on a man being sought in break-ins in Mount Pleasant. (DC police)

The chief said the man confronted a woman in her bedroom, told her he had a gun and demanded money. Newsham said he then forced the woman to undress and sexually assaulted her, and left with a bicycle. The police report says he also took $45.

The second break-in occurred about 6 a.m. Thursday. Newsham said entry was gained through an unlocked basement window in back of the building. He said the man again confronted a woman in her bedroom, told her he was armed, demanded money and sexually assaulted her.

“Obviously it’s been very disturbing,” Council member Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) told reporters after Newsham spoke at the news conference. “This has been a very difficult time for Ward 1.”

Addressing the attacks on Tuesday and Thursday, Nadeau warned residents, “Secure your homes” and report any suspicious activity.

The break-ins and sexual assaults occurred about one mile west of the site of recent shootings, including one near an elementary school, that have rattled residents in Columbia Heights. Police said they do not believe that violence is related to the Irving Street incidents, but it has added to the fear along a corridor of residential homes, schools and shops of both sides of the Columbia Heights Metro station.

Newsham said police have made several gun-related arrests in the area and have identified a suspect in the shooting near the Harriet Tubman Elementary school. He promised to leave extra police in the area “until people feel more comfortable.”

Read more:

Senate employee dies after altercation outside restaurant in Navy Yard

A Maryland teen texted her friends a graphic video of herself. A court said she’d shared child pornography.

Prosecutors said he raped women he could control: Ages 68 and 86

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news