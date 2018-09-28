D.C. police are looking for this person of interest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred at 3:45 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Avenue NE. (D.C. police)

D.C. police have made public photos of an unidentified person of interest sought in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Northeast Washington that killed a pedestrian in August.

The crash occurred about 3:45 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Avenue NE, near the Maryland border. The woman who was killed has been identified as Sherron Pressley, 51, of Northeast Washington.

Police said the person of interest was not driving the vehicle, but they declined to comment further on his role.

Police said that Pressley and another pedestrian were crossing Kenilworth Avenue and were in a crosswalk when they were struck by a dark vehicle. Police said that the vehicle had been traveling west on Eastern Avenue, turned onto Kenilworth and then struck the pedestrians.

Police said both pedestrians suffered life-threatening injuries and that Pressley died at a hospital soon after the crash. The other pedestrian has survived so far, police said on Friday.