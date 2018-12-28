D.C. police are searching for one man who they say sexually assaulted two women in the Brightwood Park neighborhood of Northwest Washington.

In the first case, which occurred about 3:15 a.m. on July 15, police said a man armed with a knife knocked on a door of a residence in the 5500 block of 8th Street NW.

Police said a woman answered and was forced to the ground and sexually assaulted.

On Oct. 21, police said, the same man approached a person in the 500 block of Longfellow Street NW, around the corner from the house on 8th Street, and sexually assaulted the victim in an alley. That attack occurred about 6:45 a.m.

Authorities did not provide a description of the attacker but released video surveillance of him running from the scene.