By Peter Hermann
Peter Hermann
Reporter covering crime, specifically the D.C. police department

D.C. police are searching for one man who they say sexually assaulted two women in the Brightwood Park neighborhood of Northwest Washington.

In the first case, which occurred about 3:15 a.m. on July 15, police said a man armed with a knife knocked on a door of a residence in the 5500 block of 8th Street NW.

Police said a woman answered and was forced to the ground and sexually assaulted.

On Oct. 21, police said, the same man approached a person in the 500 block of Longfellow Street NW, around the corner from the house on 8th Street, and sexually assaulted the victim in an alley. That attack occurred about 6:45 a.m.

Authorities did not provide a description of the attacker but released video surveillance of him running from the scene.