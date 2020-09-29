Authorities said the man passed a note to the teller demanding money but did not obtain any.
Police said the man then headed to another Wells Fargo, this one in the 600 block of H Street NE, along the H Street corridor. Police said he arrived there at 1:14 p.m. and again passed a teller a note.
This time, police said, he got money and left.
About 2:28 p.m., police said, he made his way up to the Wells Fargo in the 1900 block of 14th Street NW, near the U Street corridor. Police said he got money after passing a demand note.
It was unclear how the man got from bank to bank.