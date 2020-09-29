One man robbed or tried to rob three banks in the District on Tuesday, completing the rounds of the Wells Fargo branches in three quadrants of the city in a little over two hours, according to D.C. police.

The man made his escape and was being sought.

Police said the first robbery occurred at 12:18 p.m. in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE, in the Dupont Park area.

Authorities said the man passed a note to the teller demanding money but did not obtain any.

Police said the man then headed to another Wells Fargo, this one in the 600 block of H Street NE, along the H Street corridor. Police said he arrived there at 1:14 p.m. and again passed a teller a note.

This time, police said, he got money and left.

About 2:28 p.m., police said, he made his way up to the Wells Fargo in the 1900 block of 14th Street NW, near the U Street corridor. Police said he got money after passing a demand note.

It was unclear how the man got from bank to bank.