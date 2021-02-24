Dustin Sternbeck, a D.C. police spokesman, said officers had responded to a complaint of a domestic assault and encountered a man armed with a knife.

Sternbeck said the officers demanded the man drop the knife, and “it appears the subject may have raised the knife above his head and swung it toward the officers.” He said at least one officer fired his service weapon.

The identity of the man who was shot was not immediately released Wednesday morning. Sternbeck said he probably will be charged with assaulting a woman and with assault on a police officer while armed.

In a separate case Tuesday afternoon, Sternbeck said a police officer exchanged gunfire with a person at Ridge Road and B Street SE, in the Fort Dupont area of Southeast Washington.

Sternbeck said an officer was aboard a Metrobus about 3:30 p.m. helping with a person in medical distress when gunshots erupted nearby. The officer exited the bus and saw a person with a firearm, Sternbeck said.

Sternbeck said that person and the officer exchanged gunfire, although no one was struck. Sternbeck said the person with the gun attempted to escape by jumping into a marked police car but was stopped before driving away.

Sternbeck said police recovered a so-called “ghost-gun,” a firearm that is built from a kit and does not have a registration.

The person who was arrested was not immediately identified pending the filing of criminal charges.