Authorities said the man was struck by at least one bullet in the groin or stomach area and taken to a hospital for treatment. A police spokesman said the man’s condition was serious to critical.
Details of what prompted police to shoot the man were not immediately available.
Dustin Sternbeck, a police spokesman, said a relative of the man had called police and reported being in fear of the man. Sternbeck said the man appeared to be suffering a mental health crisis. Police did not immediately say whether anyone was in the home with the man.
Sternbeck said that police entered the residence about 4:30 p.m. and that the shooting occurred soon after. It was not immediately clear why police chose to enter the home. Sternbeck also said the firearm might have been a pellet gun.
Police officials were at the scene Tuesday evening and were preparing to brief reporters with additional details of the incident after watching videos from officers’ body cameras.