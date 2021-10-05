A D.C. police officer on Tuesday shot and seriously wounded a man who authorities said had barricaded himself inside a residence in Northeast Washington, armed with a large knife or a machete and what appeared to be a firearm.

The shooting brought to an end an hours-long standoff with police that began Tuesday morning on McDonald Place in the Manor Park neighborhood.

Authorities said the man was struck by at least one bullet in the groin or stomach area and taken to a hospital for treatment. A police spokesman said the man’s condition was serious to critical.

Details of what prompted police to shoot the man were not immediately available.

Dustin Sternbeck, a police spokesman, said a relative of the man had called police and reported being in fear of the man. Sternbeck said the man appeared to be suffering a mental health crisis. Police did not immediately say whether anyone was in the home with the man.

Sternbeck said that police entered the residence about 4:30 p.m. and that the shooting occurred soon after. It was not immediately clear why police chose to enter the home. Sternbeck also said the firearm might have been a pellet gun.

Police officials were at the scene Tuesday evening and were preparing to brief reporters with additional details of the incident after watching videos from officers’ body cameras.