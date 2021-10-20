An off-duty D.C. police officer shot a man to thwart an attempted carjacking in Georgetown, police said.

The incident happened around 12:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of 28th Street NW near M Street NW.

D.C. Police Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said police received a call for a report of “shots fired” and that when officers arrived, they were flagged down by an off-duty police officer who had intervened in an attempted carjacking.

Benedict said two carjackers — one of whom was armed with a gun — approached a vehicle with three people inside and demanded the vehicle or cash. He said the off-duty officer fired a shot and one of the men also fired.

Dustin Sternbeck, a D.C. police spokesman, said the man’s injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Benedict said that man has been arrested and charged in the case. He also said a semiautomatic pistol was recovered.

Officials said they are looking for another man and gave only a vague description of him.