Benedict said two carjackers — one of whom was armed with a gun — approached a vehicle with three people inside and demanded the vehicle or cash. He said the off-duty officer fired a shot and one of the men also fired.
Dustin Sternbeck, a D.C. police spokesman, said the man’s injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
Benedict said that man has been arrested and charged in the case. He also said a semiautomatic pistol was recovered.
Officials said they are looking for another man and gave only a vague description of him.