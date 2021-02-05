A short time later, police said officers found the alleged assailant about two blocks away in the 200 block of Florida Ave. NW. In a statement, police said the man “refused to follow numerous commands” and “two officers discharged their firearms.”

Police said a pellet gun was found at the scene.

Authorities identified the man who was shot as Antonio Garnes of Northwest Washington. He was arrested and charged with armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a pellet gun.

The two police officers who fired their service weapons were placed on administrative leave, which is routine in such cases. Police said the officers activated their body-worn cameras and investigators are reviewing the video.

The department has by law five business days to identify the officers and release video following a police killing or a serious use of force.

Friday’s shooting is the second by D.C. police officers this year.

On Jan. 2, an officer shot and wounded a man who authorities said was seen walking along the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue NW in the Park View neighborhood carrying a semiautomatic handgun.

Police said a person flagged down a police officer about 8 a.m. to report the man.

A police affidavit filed in court said the officer — identified as Simeon Crawford, a 14-year veteran assigned to the Fourth District — confronted the man who was “walking with his right hand inside the middle of his jacket, as if he was holding or concealing an object.”

The affidavit says the man — identified as 48-year-old Antonie Smith — told Crawford to “back your a — up” and then turned and pulled his right hand out of his jacket holding a black handgun with extended magazine.

Police wrote in the affidavit that video surveillance shows that Smith “lifted his right hand” and then is seen “extending his arm and pointing the gun at Officer Crawford.”

Police said Crawford fired once, striking Smith in the hip. He was treated for his injuries and later charged with assault on a police officer while armed, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a license and possession of a high-capacity magazine.