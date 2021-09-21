The incident occurred Sept. 3 when police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Rittenhouse Street NW, near the Brightwood Park neighborhood. Officers found two men who had been shot, and one who died.
Police said officers saw a man driving away from Rittenhouse Street in a red Kia SUV, traveling fast. Officers chased the vehicle and said it rammed a patrol car before crashing and turning onto its side about two blocks away, in the 6300 block of Ninth Street NW.
The driver was identified as Daron Barnes, 30, of Northwest Washington.
An arrest affidavit says Barnes tried to leave the overturned vehicle with a gun in his hand and that Cady shot him when Barnes refused commands to drop the firearm. Police said they recovered the Ruger gun the officer said he saw Barnes holding and that it was loaded with 21 bullets.
Police have not drawn any links between Barnes and the homicide, which remains an open case with no arrests.
Police also have released video of the police shooting that shows officers’ attempts to extricate Barnes from the overturned vehicle. At least one officer broke windows as the lieutenant tried to coax the man out of the back of the hatchback.
“Sir, come this way,” an officer yells. “Keep your hands where we can see them.”
Then an officer reports seeing a firearm, though it is not visible in the video. “Drop it on the ground!” an officer shouts. “Drop the gun.”
The lieutenant then fires three shots. A court document states Barnes suffered injuries to his head, both legs, chest and shoulder, though the document did not specify which injuries were the result of the shooting or the crash. Barnes was hospitalized for several days.
Barnes was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license. He has been ordered detained and a hearing has been set in D.C. Superior Court for Sept. 27. His attorney did not respond a request for comment.
At the time of his arrest on Sept. 3, police and court records show Barnes had been wanted on an arrest warrant charging him with assault with a dangerous weapon after police said he pointed a gun at his ex-girlfriend in August.