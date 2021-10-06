Police said they charged Wimbish with assault on a police officer while armed and assault with a dangerous weapon. Police said he set a fire inside the home, and they also charged him with arson.
Wimbish, who was hospitalized after the shooting, did not make a court appearance Wednesday. It could not be determined if he has an attorney; efforts to reach his family were not successful.
Authorities said Wimbish has a history of mental health issues and had in the past set a fire at his home. Police said an officer shot Wimbish after a standoff at the single-family home in Manor Park that lasted more than four hours.
Executive Assistant Police Chief Ashan Benedict said officers and counselors with the Department of Behavioral Health were on the scene Tuesday trying to defuse the situation peacefully.
“Our crisis intervention officers were front and center with this individual, trying to talk him down, trying to get him to surrender, and not have this house burn or go up in flames,” Benedict told reporters.
Police said they were initially called to the home — on a short street between Blair Road NE and New Hampshire Avenue — shortly after noon on Tuesday for a report that a man had shot someone with a BB gun.
Benedict said the caller described the BB gun as black and having an orange tip, distinguishing it as a nonlethal weapon.
He said officers arrived at the home to find Wimbish standing outside with a large knife that resembled a machete. Benedict said Wimbish then took another weapon from his waistband that had no orange tip and did not resemble the BB gun that had been described earlier.
Wimbish went into the home and into the basement, police said. Tactical officers were called and went into house, to the top of the basement stairs, police said.
Benedict said police talked to Wimbish for several hours.
“We were going to take as long as we needed to bring this situation to a safe conclusion,” the assistant chief said.
But about 4:30 p.m., police said officers smelled smoke and, given the past issue with fire, Benedict said commanders moved to confront Wimbish.
He said officers went down the stairs and into the basement. When an officer turned the corner, Benedict said, Wimbish fired “what appeared to be a firearm.”
Police said that object did not resemble a typical paintball gun, which is long and has an attached canister for paintball pellets. Benedict said the pellets that were fired missed the officer but punctured drywall behind him.
Benedict said one officer returned fire, striking Wimbish, who police said was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Police listed his condition as serious Wednesday.
The officer who fired was placed on routine administrative duties for the course of the investigation.
Police said the officer activated his body camera; the department has five business days to release the video and identify the officer.
