Police shut down Connecticut Avenue between K and L streets Tuesday afternoon after reports of an altercation or incident outside a pharmacy at the Farragut North Metro station in downtown Washington, according to authorities.

Officials said they had one person in custody in what is being investigated as a domestic incident, a D.C. police spokesperson said.

Authorities said streets were shut down out of precaution and there is no immediate indication a firearm was involved. Police said they were called to the location shortly after 11 a.m. by someone requesting help.

The situation is unfolding and additional details will follow.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news