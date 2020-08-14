Dozens of police officers shut down the block and stood between demonstrators who were shouting for police to release the protesters.

As they waited, some people viewed camera phone footage which appeared to depict police shoving some protesters to the ground as officers moved on the group.

Some marchers who were not surrounded by the officers said that police used batons and pepper spray on demonstrators as they boxed them in on a sidewalk in the 1900 block of 18th Street.

It was not immediately clear what led to the police action.

Tysean Hoffman, of Alexandria, said that the group of marchers numbered about 50 and began to march from Meridian Hill Park (also known as Malcolm X Park) toward the Third District police station and throughout Northwest Washington.

Some marchers lit fireworks, turned over trash cans and may have lit at least one trash can on fire, Hoffman said. But there was no damage to property and the marchers were otherwise peaceful.

Hoffman said he joined the march to ensure his 7-year-old son could live without fear of police. “I want my son to see a police officer and not be scared,” he said.

Other marchers said there were about 20 demonstrators and legal observers who were surrounded in the group.

One woman, who declined to give her name, narrowly avoided being taken into custody as one officer pushed her with a baton as police tried to secure the scene. The woman said a friend jumped between her and the officer. Several other police officers detained him and one officer used pepper spray on her as they arrested him, she said.