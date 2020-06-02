John Falcicchio, the chief of staff for Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), confirmed the overture from the Trump administration on Tuesday. The District of Columbia is a federal enclave governed by a mayor and the council, but the federal law granting self-governance allows the president to take control of local police officers in emergency situations.

“We believe we are firm in our understanding that what was presented yesterday would not be a prudent move,” Falcicchio told reporters. “Although there were discussions yesterday, [D.C. police officers] still report to Mayor Bowser.”

Trump had signaled he was prepared to take some kind of military action in cities roiled by protests over the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. Although many of the demonstrations were peaceful, some devolved into looting, property destruction and rock and bricks thrown at police.

Trump had sharply criticized the response by individual cities and states to the demonstrations, accusing some governors of being “weak” and told them they should “dominate” unruly protests.

In an interview Tuesday, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said the mayor “disagrees that the president has the authority to take over the police department. She believes it is a legal question to do that without her consent.”

Newsham, a nearly 30-year veteran of the force and polic chief since 2017, would not say whether he would have resigned had President Trump followed through on the threat.

“We are living in unprecedented times,” Newsham said on Tuesday. “I work for the mayor of the District of Columbia. I think her leadership has been exemplary, especially during the covid-19 crisis, and more recently the events we’ve seen sweep across the country.”

Newsham added, “I feel comfortable that I’m doing the best job I can possibly do to protect this city. I’m happy to do it today. I’m happy to do it tomorrow. I’m happy to do it well into the future.”

Officials said the White House and the Wilson Building, which is the District’s city hall, began discussing a possible takeover before federal agencies including the U.S. Park Police and the National Guard, forcefully cleared Lafayette Square Tuesday evening.

They removed hundreds of protesters from the area around the park in front of the White House so Trump could walk to St. John’s Episcopal Church across the street, where a fire had been set during the demonstrations Sunday night. The president posed in front of the church holding a Bible, but did not enter the building, which was empty and boarded up.

Bowser, at a news conference Tuesday, did not directly address specifics of what she described as a “flurry of conversations” with officials in the White House and Justice Department over Trump’s desire to deploy the National Guard, military troops and federal riot police to the District.

But the mayor said she “absolutely” pushed back against those proposals.

“We don’t want armed military, we don’t want any of those things on D.C. streets,” she said.

Newsham said District officials “made it known at every meeting with regard to this event that we did not want the National Guard to be armed.”

The White House did not dispute the mayor’s account.

“We’re glad to see that after two nights of inaction, riots and looting against innocent civilians -- the president’s actions restored order in the nation’s capitol,” a White House official said on condition of anonymity to discuss internal conversations.

A second senior official said Trump was fixated on the rioting and raucous protests in D.C. streets and instructed his team to talk to city officials and the D.C. National Guard about how to stop it.

Because of the city’s unique status as a federal district, the D.C. National Guard is appointed by the president can be deployed without the consent of D.C. officials. In states, that power rests with the governor.

The 1973 Home Rule act, which granted the District limited autonomous authority, contains provisions for the “emergency control of police” via a federal takeover of the local force, which has nearly 4,000 sworn officers.

To invoke that act, the president would have to determine that “special conditions of an emergency nature exist which require the use of the Metropolitan Police force for federal purposes.” The president may “direct the mayor to provide him … such services of Metropolitan police force as the president may deem necessary and appropriate.”

The takeover may last up to 48 hours and may be extended with approval of the members of Congress that oversee District affairs, the act states.

Bowser said she did not believe the president can enact the emergency provision at will. She said she would regard such an action as “an affront to our limited home rule and to the safety of the District of Columbia.”

“I think you heard the president yesterday, that he wanted a show of force in D.C.,” Bowser told reporters at her briefing. “We know they examined a lot of ways to do that. … We all heard the ominous warning. I later was told they would be seeking National Guard support and federal police from other federal entities.”

The clearing of the park, which occurred a half-hour before a 7 p.m. curfew ordered by Bowser, pushed hundreds of peaceful protesters onto District streets. D.C. police and other agencies set up riot-control lines and eventually began making arrests for curfew violations.

Through the night and early morning hours, city streets were filled with police vehicles from many different law enforcement agencies and the National Guard. It was not immediately clear if they were under a single command.

Newsham said numerous command posts with federal and local law enforcement were operating around the city. He expressed concern about outside police forces that don’t “share our values and are not accountable to the chief of police and to me.”

Bowser said the city asked for support from the National Guard to help at checkpoints and to manage traffic flow. “We did not, and we do not, want an armed guard for any purposes in the District of Columbia,” she said.

Several top federal officials made appearances on District streets Monday night, including Attorney General William P. Barr, who came to 16th Street. A military helicopter flew over the city, and at least once hovered at treetop level, scattering branches and creating a downdraft — a technique that can be used to scatter people on the ground.

“I did not find that to be helpful,” Newsham said Tuesday.

The chief said federal agencies were reporting to Barr, while the D.C. police reported to him. The National Guard assisted D.C. police. Newsham said decisions were coordinated and ran smoothly.

Bowser said the possibility of a federal takeover illustrated the importance of independent statehood for the District, a top political priority for the mayor and other D.C. elected officials that has been blocked by Republicans at the federal level.

“The events of the last several days demonstrate that the fight for statehood is about more than getting two senators,” Bowser said at the start of her news conference. “It’s also about our right as taxpayer Americans to autonomy.”