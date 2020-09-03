Deon Kay, 18, was struck once in the chest and died at a hospital, police said. His death led to a demonstration at the 7th District police station Wednesday night and outside Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s home Thursday morning.

Kay’s family and others have questioned the police account of the shooting and demanded Bowser (D) fire Police Chief Peter Newsham.

The young man, who had turned 18 last month, was shot shortly before 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Orange Street SE, near Malcom X Avenue — about a half-mile from where he lived with his mother.

Newsham said on Wednesday that officers were acting on information about a vehicle and weapons.

Two city officials who viewed police body camera video of the incident said at least two officers approached a vehicle in a parking lot and a foot chase began. As one officer ran past the vehicle, the officials said the footage shows Kay pulling a gun from the area of his waist. The officials said the officer fired, appearing to strike Kay in the chest.

Newsham said: “We believe the suspect had a gun at the time.”

Two other men, 18 and 19, were arrested. Police said they found a gun they say was in Kay’s possession, and another gun inside the vehicle.

On Wednesday, Kay’s mother, Natasha Kay, said police had told her very little about the shooting.

“I need my son back,” the mother said. “I want my son back.”

D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) told reporters Wednesday that the community is “concerned about a young man being shot.”

White, who spoke with Natasha Kay after the shooting, said there has been tension between police and residents of Ward 8, which includes neighborhoods dealing with economic challenges and high crime rates.

The council member noted that some accounts of the shooting from residents differ from what police have said, though it is not clear whether those people witnessed the shooting.

“I want to get the truth out about what happened,” White said. “We need to figure out what the facts are. We are concerned.”

A new law passed by the D.C. Council to increase police accountability requires the police department to make public video from the body cameras of officers who fire their weapons in deadly shootings within five business days of the incident, unless the family objects.