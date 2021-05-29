On a recent afternoon, Richardson, 64, told the recruits they might soon be answering her calls for help. “I have to depend on you,” she said. “When something happens, the only people I can call on are you. And when I call on you, and I’m scared and I’m frightened, I don’t want you to see, ‘Oh my God, there’s this Black woman.’ I want you to see, ‘There’s a frightened woman who has a problem and I need to help her.’ ”