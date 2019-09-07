Just as in television crime dramas, acts that many people might ignore or overlook lead police to make arrests in serious offenses. One example came Friday night in the District, north of the White House.

It was after dark, and near Scott Circle, the grassy area on 16th Street NW about half a dozen blocks, or three quarters of a mile, directly north of the White House.

What D.C. police officers noticed while on patrol in the area, police said, was two people “peering into” parked cars. That was apparently a sign that the two should be watched.

Police said the officers did just that.

They saw the two, the police said, go up to someone who was asleep. The two took a backpack, which contained a laptop computer and then “attempted to flee.”

But they did not get far. The officers stopped and arrested them and recovered the backpack, police said.

By coincidence, a backpack figured in an investigation reported Saturday by the sheriff’s office in Calvert County, in Southern Maryland.

After thefts from cars near Little Cove Point Road in the Lusby area on Aug. 27 and 29, the sheriff’s office said, officers stopped someone wearing a backpack and riding a bicycle on that road a few nights after the thefts.

The bicycle rider, authorities said, happened to know of “the individual responsible” for the thefts. Ultimately, the sheriff’s office said, someone was arrested and charged.

