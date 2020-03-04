Both shootings occurred around 2 p.m., the first Feb. 24 at 9th Street and Rhode Island Avenue NW, the second on Sunday at 6th and S streets, also in Northwest. That shooting claimed the life of Malachi Lukes and wounded his teenage friend.

“We think time, place and circumstance,” said Cmdr. Stuart Emerman, who runs the 3rd District station that includes Shaw. “There is too much coincidence for us not to look at it.” He added that detectives think the victims in both shootings “may be friends.”

But Emerman told a meeting of frustrated residents Tuesday evening that there have been no arrests in either incident and the motives remain elusive. He said detectives are considering whether they could have been sparked by a dispute between neighborhoods or an internal struggle in Shaw, among other possibilities. He said Malachi’s group was targeted.

AD

AD

The commander said there was an increased police presence in the area after the Feb. 24 shooting that included officers working overtime, and several were three blocks away and heard the gunshots that killed the boy. Those officers arrived at the scene, an alley off S Street called Glick Court, in under 24 seconds.

“That still didn’t stop a homicide on a Sunday afternoon,” Emerman said of the extra deployment. The 24 seconds, the commander said, “was enough time for our suspects to fire and get away from the area.”

The commander called the killing of such a young child “exponentially tragic” and he said it “is something we are having a tough time trying to understand, and the community is having a tough time trying to understand.” Whatever the motive, he said, it comes down “to the same common factor — a handgun is introduced and somebody is tragically harmed or killed. . . . Our emphasis is getting these guns off the streets.”

AD

AD

As police officials spoke, a sergeant carried in a stack of fliers with Malachi’s picture attached and offering a $25,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest and conviction. Malachi was shot days before his 14th birthday, and his family has planned a vigil for Thursday evening outside the Shaw Community Center, where his mother worked.

Meanwhile, Emerman and Capt. Han Kim tried to reassure the audience that crime is down in most categories, including robberies, even as they said officers are seizing more and more guns. Malachi was shot less than a block from a portable police surveillance camera put up after a 19-year-old man was fatally shot on the same block last year.

More that 50 residents who filled a basement room at the Shaw Library pressed for answers.

AD

“It feels worse because of the shootings,” resident Sarah Mimms said after hearing the crime report which included news that police had arrested a man in connection with randomly breaking car windows with rocks.

Inda Swanke moved into an apartment building in May that overlooks S Street and Glick Court. She said building residents call police several times each week, and she did once after witnessing a drug deal and assault as she picked up her dry cleaning. She said officers were sent to the wrong address and arrived long after the people fled.

AD

But Swanke, a journalist with Voice of America, tried to push beyond police response times and deployment, and her comments hinted at struggles with the rapid gentrification that has transformed the historic African American neighborhood and has sometimes pitted longtime residents against newcomers.

AD

No matter how many guns are out there, Swanke said at the meeting, “we know a child who is cared for, loved and in a structured environment is not going to pick up a gun and go out there shooting. What are we as neighbors, as a community, doing to relate to these young people?”

Swanke said the goal should be “just to be good neighbors and to have a better community for all us.”

One man who spoke at the meeting told residents there have now been two teenagers — Malachi and 19-year-old Tahlil Byrd, who was shot in September — killed outside his apartment building. Police said Byrd was killed in a shootout on S Street with another man who, according to court documents, was arrested and pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. His sentencing is pending.

AD

AD

The apartment resident, who spoke at the meeting but spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the violence, said he moved to S Street seven months ago and is engaged to be married. He told the group that in addition to the homicides, six other people have been shot along the route he takes to the grocery store.

After the meeting, he said, “I am definitely having second thoughts about starting a family here, about having kids here.” He said he felt “a little bit reassured” by the presentation from police, but he noted the programs and tactics “don’t seem to have much of an impact.”

The man said he was not home when Malachi was shot and was sleeping when Byrd was killed. He said he later watched video from his neighbor’s surveillance camera that did not show Byrd’s shooting but picked up audio.

AD

AD