A D.C. Catholic priest charged with sexually assaulting two female members of his parish — a 9-year-old girl and a woman — was ordered held in D.C. jail until his next hearing.

Urbano Vazquez, 46, had been allowed to avoid jail while an investigation continued, after he was charged in November with sexually assaulting a teenage girl. But on Wednesday, a judge revoked Vazquez’s freedom and ordered him to remain in jail on new charges involving new victims discovered after his initial arrest.

On Thursday, Vazquez is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing where another judge, Juliet McKenna, will decide, based on new evidence and arguments from federal prosecutors and Vazquez’s attorney, if he should remain in jail until trial or be released to a halfway house, linked to GPS monitoring, or assigned detention at his home in Pennsylvania.

Vazquez, assistant pastor of the Shrine of the Sacred Heart in Northwest Washington, was charged Tuesday with second-degree sexual assault of a minor and a misdemeanor assault of an adult woman. The alleged abuse of the juvenile began when she was 9 years old, authorities say, and lasted for about a year. Authorities say Vazquez assaulted the woman during confession. The assaults happened between 2016 and 2017.

Prosecutors argued that based on the number of alleged victims, Vazquez was a danger to the community and should be held in jail. His earlier case involving an alleged assault of a teenage girl in 2015, prosecutors said this week, remains in front of a grand jury.