A building that houses a Washington radio station was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a report of a suspicious package, authorities said.

At about 6 p.m., a D.C. police spokesman said that no hazardous material was found.

The offices of WMAL-FM (105.9) in the 4400 block of Jenifer Street NW were evacuated, D.C. police said.

Virginia GOP Senate candidate Corey Stewart tweeted a video from the scene, saying he was inside the station when it was evacuated because of a “bomb threat.”

WMAL is a news and talk station known for its conservative syndicated programming, such as Rush Limbaugh’s show. In addition to its FM service, it also broadcasts on 630 AM.

No information was available about whether the incident was connected to this week’s discovery of explosives sent to prominent, mostly political, figures across the country.

Authorities were continuing to investigate the pipe bombs Thursday, saying they have found 10 similar packages, including two sent to former vice president Joe Biden and one mailed to actor Robert De Niro. One was sent to CNN’s New York offices and addressed to former CIA director John Brennan.