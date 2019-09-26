The man, Lorenzo Graham, 28, is charged with first-degree sexual abuse. Graham insists the encounter was consensual and chose to represent himself at trial.

On Tuesday, Graham stood with a yellow legal-pad paper and addressed the jurors during his opening statement. “How you all doing this morning? This is my first time acting as my own lawyer. But I got this,” Graham told the jury. He said he and the woman met and flirted with each other and then, later that day, “the magic” happened. “By magic, I mean sex,” he said.

AD

AD

Acquaintance sexual assault cases are often the most challenging for prosecutors to prove. Graham and the woman met that July afternoon as she was walking to a bus stop in Northeast Washington on her way to see a friend. They exchanged names and then telephone numbers. The heat index that day was about 106 degrees, prosecutors said. The woman told the jury she had a 30-minute wait for her bus, so Graham, who lived near the bus stop, invited her to wait inside his nearby air-conditioned home. She took him up on his offer.

“She made a decision to go to his house, and her life would change forever,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenya Davis told the jury during her opening statement. “The gentleman who offered this woman shelter from the extreme heat turned into a completely different person.”

Such trials are often emotional, but the tension in the courtroom was heightened when Graham stood to cross-examine his accuser. As he approached the lectern to begin questioning, she leaned forward in her chair on the witness stand, her mouth tightened and narrowed.

AD

AD

“How you doing?” Graham said.

She responded, “How you doing?”

Graham then asked the woman to state her name. Judge Danya Dayson had instructed Graham to refer to himself as “the defendant” or “Mr. Graham.”

Graham was expected to follow the questions written for him by his court-appointed advising attorney, Howard McEachern. But he followed his own script.

“Do you consider yourself an emotional female?” Graham asked.

Davis immediately objected.

Graham threw out another question: “Are you familiar with the movie ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’?”

Davis again immediately objected. A juror in the front row bowed and shook his head.

“Is it true that you were obsessed with the defendant?” Graham then asked.

AD

Davis objected, but the woman responded anyway. “No,” she said.

“Don’t you think the defendant is handsome?” Graham asked.

AD

“No, honestly no,” the woman responded.

Graham asked the woman why she gave him her phone number if she did not find him attractive. “I gave it to you so I could block you,” she said.

“Then why did you go to the defendant’s home?” Graham asked.

“For the air conditioning only,” she responded. “That’s all.”

The questioning of the woman by Graham lasted most of Wednesday afternoon. By the end of the day, Dayson told the jury she would see them Thursday for the completion of the trial.

But on Thursday morning, the plans had changed. Based on Graham’s performance in court, Dayson excused the jury for the day. Based on a recommendation by McEachern, Graham’s attorney, the judge ordered a D.C. psychologist to interview Graham to determine whether he was competent to continue with the trial. That report is expected to be filed Friday.

AD

AD

The judge then ordered a forensic evaluation for Graham based on the recommendation by McEachern, his attorney.

Defendants have the right to represent themselves. But if the jury convicted Graham of sexual assault and it was later determined that he was not competent, his conviction could have been overturned.

In the courtroom Thursday, Graham objected to the forensic evaluation. At one point, he and two U.S. marshals got into a brief verbal altercation as the marshals ordered Graham to sit in his seat.

It was not the first time Graham was the subject of a mental evaluation. In June, Dayson ordered Graham be examined at St. Elizabeths Hospital, the District’s psychiatric facility. Graham was later found competent to stand trial, although a psychiatrist diagnosed him with an “unspecified bipolar and related disorder.” The psychiatrist also wrote in her seven-page report that Graham was not at the time exhibiting any symptoms of mental illness.

AD

AD

Dayson is likely to decide Friday whether the trial will continue.

A 7-year-old is the key witness against the man charged in her little brother’s death. The defense argues she may be to blame.

He had ‘goals and a vision.’ Jamel Kirkland is D.C.’s eighth victim age 11 to 17 to be fatally shot this year.

One accused teacher, 8,000 lewd images: A school’s exploitation shows no place is safe from hidden cameras anymore

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news