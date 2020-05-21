On Thursday, the attorney general’s office said a settlement was reached and that Greyhound would be required to pay $125,000 in fines, hire a supervisor to monitor idling at Union Station and prohibit excessive bus idling nationwide.
“Air pollution from excessive vehicle idling harms human health and contributes to premature deaths from heart attacks, strokes, and respiratory diseases every year,” Racine said in a statement. “Today’s settlement requires Greyhound to make changes to comply with the District’s environmental protection laws and reduce air pollution across the country.”
Greyhound did not immediately respond to a request for comment.