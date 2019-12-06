He admitted dealing at least 40 grams of fentanyl. On March 14, Pope sold drugs that ultimately caused the fatal overdose of a 25-year-old woman from Woodbridge, according to court records. After her death, law enforcement followed the man who gave her the drugs from Virginia to the District, where he was seen meeting with Pope outside DCRA’s Southwest Washington office. A few months later, they followed him to Pope’s home in Maryland.

AD

AD

Before his arrest in September, Pope was a plans review coordinator at DCRA with a $72,907 salary who had been hired in October 2016, according to city payroll records. His job involved being the initial reviewer for permits on development and construction projects, verifying whether applications were complete and guiding people through the application process.

According to court records, he was selling opioids for a D.C. supplier named Ronald Gorham, who pleaded guilty in October.

Pope’s wife also works at DCRA and is named in the criminal complaint. She was put on administrative leave after his arrest.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison when sentenced on March 20.