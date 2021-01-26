Christopher Rodriguez, director of the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, said in the letter that the primary function of the troops’ extended stay would be to “assist MPD in the event our civil disturbance (mobile field force) capabilities are extended.”
The city requested for the troops to be unarmed but for them to be equipped with shields, batons and other crowd control equipment.
U.S. Capitol Police can also request additional support from the National Guard. Capitol police and the National Guard could not be immediately reached for comment.
National Guard members have been slowly leaving Washington since a relatively quiet Inauguration Day, when upward of 25,000 troops were called to protect the nation’s capital after the attempted insurrection on Jan. 6.
Leadership is under pressure to ensure a safe stay for the troops after reports surfaced that dozens of National Guards members had contracted the coronavirus and hundreds were forced to rest in a parking garage mid-shift at the Capitol.