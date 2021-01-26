President Joe Biden: The First 100 Days

The latest

Biden issuing pandemic plan that aims to expand access to testing and vaccines, reopen schools

Biden administration to pause deportations, curtail arrests

On his first day, Biden signs executive orders to reverse Trump’s policies

The Biden White House: A look inside Biden’s Oval Office

The inauguration

Joseph R. Biden Jr. is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States | Read his speech

America’s first Youth Poet Laureate: Amanda Gorman reads poem ‘The Hill We Climb’ at inauguration

World reaction: The world is watching as Biden assumes office, Trump era ends

The administration

The Biden Cabinet: Who has been selected and who is in the running

Biden appointees: Who is filling key roles

The Biden Agenda

Read more about his plans on: Immigration | Foreign policy | Health care | Climate change | Social and Criminal Justice | Economic policy | Tech policy

