A 24-year-old man has been arrested after he strangled a man in a dispute over a towing fee in College Park, police said.

Prince George’s County police said Monday they have arrested and charged Damian Howard, of Northwest Washington. He faces charges of second degree murder, assault and other related charges, police said.

He is being held at the local jail without bond, according to officials.

Police said the killing happened around 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of College Avenue near Campus Drive.

Officials said they were called to a towing company in that area and when officers arrived they found Howard holding the victim — who was later identified as Tarreak Butler, 41, of Washington — in a choke hold. Butler was unconscious. Officers ordered Howard to let go, and three officers performed CPR on the victim.



Butler was taken to a hospital where he later died.

An autopsy was done by the medical examiner’s office, and officials ruled Butler’s death as a homicide “due to asphyxia strangulation,” police said in a statement.

An initial investigation, police said, shows Howard allegedly attacked Butler over a towing fee.

