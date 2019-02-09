Dozens of residents in Northwest Washington near the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center say they have noticed a foul odor emanating from the facility for more than a week.

Patrick Richardson, a block captain in the Brightwood neighborhood, said he has received dozens of complaints from residents, who reported that the odor has set off the carbon monoxide detectors in their homes. Richardson said many of his neighbors complained of headaches and nausea.

Doug Buchanan, a D.C. fire spokesman, said officials have also received calls and referred questions to the District’s Department of Energy and Environment. The department has opened an investigation, a spokesperson said Saturday.

The 66-acre property is now managed by The Parks at Walter Reed. Two charter schools, the D.C. International School and the Latin American Montessori Bilingual Public Charter School, are located on the property. A spokeswoman for the schools said their buildings and students have not been affected by the smell or gas.

A meeting has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday at the D.C. International School, where residents are expected to discuss the odor.

