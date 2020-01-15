Walker, who owns two houses in the District and one in Baltimore that appeared to be abandoned, is to be arraigned Jan. 28. An attorney was not listed in the court file. Walker had not responded to numerous interview requests since the Aug. 18 fire.

Walker was licensed to run a pharmacy at the rowhouse that burned at 708 Kennedy Street NW but had no permits to allow occupants, officials said. Several Ethio­pian immigrants lived in the house.

Regulatory agencies cited a long list of building code violations they said “contributed to the deaths” of Fitsum Kebede, 40, and Yafet Solomon, 9, who lived in separate rooms in the basement.

The four-count indictment alleges that Walker acted with “conscious disregard of an extreme risk of death or serious bodily injury” and that he “failed to correct fire hazards.”

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) called for a criminal investigation days after the fire, saying that tenants felt as if they were living in a trap and that “there is no amount of cheap housing that’s worth losing a child.”

The blaze also revealed systemic failures by the District’s fire department and Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs. Each agency ignored repeated warnings from a D.C. police officer who flagged the rooming house as dangerous five months before the deaths.

