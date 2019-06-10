Sousa Middle School in Southeast Washington will be closed again on Tuesday for cleanup after fire extinguishers were sprayed throughout the halls over the weekend, according to police and school system officials.

It was not clear who sprayed the extinguishers or how people entered the building on Ely Place SE. D.C. police were called to the school shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, according to a police report.

A letter sent to parents by the school’s principal, Courtney Wilkerson, said that as a result of “Sunday’s vandalism, school will be closed again tomorrow, June 11, while building cleanup continues.” The school was closed on Monday for repairs.

Police said six extinguishers were discharged throughout all four levels of the building.

Two exit signs and bleachers also were damaged, the police report said.

Wilkerson’s letter said officials would make an air-quality assessment after Tuesday’s cleanup to make certain that the school is safe. Students can pick up a to-go meal between 10 a.m. and noon at the building, the letter said.

