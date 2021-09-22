As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrest had been made and police said they were searching for a white Toyota Camry with dark tinted windows last seen on Wheeler Road. Police have not described how the shooting occurred.
Special police officers are security guards licensed by the District who have arrest powers limited to specific properties. They typically work for private security companies contracted by businesses, property owners and governments.
Washington’s aunt, Barbara Simms, said she had called her niece Tuesday morning to check up on her after learning of another relative’s illness.
“I told her, ‘Life is short, I don’t know how long we’ll be here,’ and that I loved her,” said Simms, 62, who lives in Missouri. Later that night, she got a call that her niece had been killed.
“We knew she had a dangerous job,” Simms said. “But she really loved what she did. She died a soldier. They really didn’t have to take her life like that.”
Simms said Washington had four children ages 16, 18, 19 and 21, and a 1-year-old grandson.
