The District’s attorney general on Thursday unveiled a new website, a telephone number, and dates of community meetings aimed at soliciting input from current and former city residents about whether 1980s crack cocaine kingpin Rayful Edmond III should be released from prison early.

D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine’s office will be questioning members of the community over most of the summer to help inform the federal judge weighing Edmond’s case.

In a stunning move in February, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia filed a motion requesting that Edmond’s punishment be reduced. Prosecutors wrote that Edmond had been cooperating with authorities over nearly 20 years while in prison, helping them understand the workings of the drug trade and convict hundreds of other dealers.

Authorities have said Edmond, who oversaw a multimillion-dollar cocaine ring, was primarily responsible for the crack epidemic that gripped the nation’s capital for nearly a decade.

Now 54, Edmond is serving life without parole for federal drug distribution convictions. He also has an additional 30-year sentence following a conviction for dealing drugs from a Pennsylvania prison.



Rayful Edmond III in an undated photo.

Authorities have said his enforcers were linked to as many as 30 slayings, although Edmond was never convicted in any homicides.

How much of a reduction he could receive, if any, remains unclear. The government has not yet set out a specific sentence reduction but has until June 11 to put forward details. Edmond’s attorney is asking for time served.

The case will ultimately be decided by U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, who is overseeing the petition.

As he considers the issues, Sullivan requested that the city seek feedback from victims. Prosecutors said there were no named victims in the case, but Racine is asking for feedback from the broader community.

The office created a website called RayfulEdmondFeedback.com. It also scheduled public forums on June 13, 15 and 29, at which people can share their thoughts. The website gives times and locations of the forums.

A dedicated phone line was created at (202) 727-3400 where callers can share their thoughts with a representative from the office or seek more information. And a survey was put up on the website that included such questions as “Should the U.S. grant Edmond’s prison reduction” and “If Edmond is released from prison early, do you support his returning to the District.”

Survey respondents are allowed to remain anonymous and can enter the names “John Doe” or “Jane Doe.”

Racine said his office has already received about a “few dozen” calls and emails over the past few weeks about Edmond.

Racine said he recently was in Logan Circle when about a dozen people stopped to ask him about Edmond.

“People are eager to engage on the question about Mr. Edmond and should he be released,” Racine said in an interview.

Racine’s office will provide the results of the inquiry to Sullivan by the end of August. Edmond is scheduled to return before Sullivan in October for his release hearing.

Even if Sullivan ends Edmond’s D.C. prison term, Edmond will not immediately be released. He has not begun serving his Pennsylvania prison sentence, and a spokeswoman with the U.S. attorney’s office there said that prosecutors there were “monitoring” the progress of Edmond’s petition in Washington but that no similar petition has been filed in Pennsylvania.

