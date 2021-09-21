Police said one man and two women were shot and two other people, including a man and a juvenile went on their own to area hospitals for treatment.
At a news conference, D.C. police Chief Robert J. Contee III said a lone gunman fired into the group outside the store.
“When someone brazenly shoots into a crowd of people, that’s unacceptable,” Contee said as detectives worked the scene behind him. “It shouldn’t be tolerated by anyone in our community.”
The incident remains under investigation and comes as the District has seen a spike in violence during the pandemic. Homicides in the District are up 15 percent over last year.