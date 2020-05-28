The victim, identified as Stephan Deon Nicholson, of Southeast, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not say whether the person who drove him to the fire station remained at the scene.
Police said at least one stray bullet struck a window of a nearby residence. No arrest has been made.
Two men were fatally shot a half-mile away on May 19 in the 2400 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, near the Anacostia Metro station. A police spokeswoman would not say whether those shootings could be related to the one Wednesday night.
“These case remain under investigation,” said the spokeswoman, Karimah Bilal.
Nicholson’s father, Kevin Nicholson, said his son had worked at a variety of jobs at grocery stores, a car rental agency and for the Maryland parks department. He studied heating and air conditioning repairs at a community college, and later learned plumbing skills.
Nicholson lived in the Marshall Heights community of Southeast Washington. His father said he has cousins and friends who live in Anacostia, but he did not know what his son was doing there Wednesday.
Kevin Nicholson said his family, who all grew up in Prince George’s County, does not have any idea why his son was shot. “We’re still in shock now,” the 48-year-old said in an interview.
Nicholson is survived by his father and mother, Shaquierca Nicholson, along with a brother and two sisters. Nicholson had two daughters, ages 3 and 7.
There have been 61 people killed in the District this year, a 5 percent increase over this time last year. The District had a decade high number of homicides in 2019.