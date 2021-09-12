D.C. police are investigating two separate shootings overnight in the District.

At around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 4300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SW for a report of a shooting. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In an earlier incident, police were called to the 3100 block of Georgia Avenue NW around 11 p.m. Saturday, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital.

In that shooting, police said they were looking for a dark blue or black SUV, last seen traveling through the west alley between Georgia Avenue and 11th Street NW.

It was not clear whether the two shootings were linked. Individuals with information in either incident are asked to call police at 202-727-9099.