In an earlier incident, police were called to the 3100 block of Georgia Avenue NW around 11 p.m. Saturday, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital.
In that shooting, police said they were looking for a dark blue or black SUV, last seen traveling through the west alley between Georgia Avenue and 11th Street NW.
It was not clear whether the two shootings were linked. Individuals with information in either incident are asked to call police at 202-727-9099.