Earlier Sunday at around 1:15 a.m., police were called to the 4300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SW for a report of a shooting. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The series of District shootings began Saturday evening when police were called to the 3100 block of Georgia Avenue NW around 11 p.m. There they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital. In that shooting, police said they were looking for a dark blue or black SUV, last seen traveling through the west alley between Georgia Avenue and 11th Street NW.
It was not clear whether any of the shootings were linked. Individuals with information in either incident are asked to call police at 202-727-9099.