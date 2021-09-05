Authorities identified the victims as Donnetta Dyson, 31, of Northeast; Keenan Braxton, 24, of Northwest; and Johnny Joyner, 37, of Northeast. Authorities said three other people suffered injuries not believed to be life threatening.
Police Chief Robert J. Contee III, confronting a crime crisis in his first months at the helm with homicides rising for the fourth consecutive year, noted that killings fueled by gun violence are escalating in cities across the country. He said it “speaks to the overall sickness that we’re seeing in our community.”
The shootings occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Longfellow Street NW, in a gentrifying neighborhood struggling with shootings and historic beefs between rival crews. Police said they do not yet know a motive for Saturday’s shootings.
“It appears there were individuals that were hanging out in the block and that these individuals for whatever reason were targeted,” Contee told reporters Saturday night. “We’re not exactly sure why that is.”
Contee said a police camera in the block captured a black four-door Honda Accord that is being sought in the case. He said at least one person exited that vehicle and shot into the group.
The chief said multiple shots were fired and a gun was found at the scene, and detectives were “trying to assess what role that gun had in shooting.” A police report describes that firearm as a Glock “ghost gun,” which is an untraceable gun built from a home kit.
Contee said police are trying to determine if anyone on Longfellow Street fired back at the assailants.
Homicides are up 15 percent in the District compared to this time in 2020, which ended with a 16-year high. Police attributed many of the killings to petty disputes involving rival street crews.
The violence also comes as the District is grappling with competing demands of residents who want more police and activists and lawmakers pushing for a smaller force and the use of intervention programs that emphasize a public health approach to confront crime.
Those tensions erupted after the fatal shooting of 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney in July as she walked with her parents in Congress Heights and was caught in a gun battle involving what police said was a drug trafficking crew.
Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) lobbied to spend $11 million to hire more police officers to bolster a force that is down 200 from last year, putting her in an unusual alliance with the police union that argues the Council’s cuts and police reforms have handcuffed the force. The mayor argued some residents “do not feel safe while the threat of gun violence looms,” while Contee called Nyiah’s death a “pivotal moment” in deciding how the District would fight crime.
But the D.C. Council scaled back Bowser’s proposal, with lawmakers unconvinced more police are the solution. Now, less than two months after Nyiah was killed, Saturday’s shooting is once again forcing the city to focus on ways to resolve crime.
On Sunday, one of the architects of that compromise over hiring police, Council Member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), said the District has to take a more comprehensive approach to fighting crime.
“We have to demand accountability for the people that just took three lives, who committed a lot of trauma and a lot of harm,” said Allen, who chairs the police oversight committee. “We also have to ask the tough questions. What is causing an individual to have no other options, no other hope, no other way to resolve a dispute without turning to violence?”
Allen said “the city is traumatized by gun violence” and “police are a very important part of this.” But he also said, “Every city agency, every part of our community, the whole city across the board needs to feel the urgency and come together.”