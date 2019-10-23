He then lifted his shirt, showing the girl a loaded Beretta pistol, police said.

The campus, which includes two KIPP schools and about 1,000 students from prekindergarten to eighth grade, was placed on lockdown after the girl reported the incident, according to a letter sent to parents by the school.

“The student was immediately removed from class and staff recovered a weapon that the student had brought to school,” the letter said, adding that the lockdown continued until D.C. police arrived and arrested the youth.

He was charged as a juvenile with assault with a dangerous weapon, police said.

“We take student safety extremely seriously,” the school’s letter said. “As you know, KIPP DC prohibits weapons of any kind on campus. Bringing real or fake weapons to school is grounds for disciplinary action, including expulsion.”

The campus does not have metal detectors, but school officials previously said that administrators and security guards greet students as they arrive each morning, watching for suspicious or unusual behavior by the youngsters.