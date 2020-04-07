In announcing his decision, Morin officially kicks off internal court campaigning among judges interested in running for the four-year position. Court officials said Morin has applied to continue hearing cases on senior status.

The chief judge is selected by a seven-person committee, the Judicial Nomination Commission, made up of District attorneys and residents. The commission is led by Judge Emmet G. Sullivan of U.S. District Court.

The chief judge is often the public face and voice of the courthouse, assigning judges to cases, forming court calendars and setting leadership initiatives for the courthouse’s operations.

During his time as chief, Morin was one of the judges who oversaw hearings for dozens of defendants who were charged with rioting in downtown Washington during the Trump Inauguration in 2017. In all, 234 people were arrested and charged in the Inauguration Day rioting. Of them, 21 defendants pleaded guilty before trial — the only convictions arising from the arrests. A handful of defendants went to trial, which resulted in acquittals or hung juries. Other cases were dropped gradually. Before the dismissals, Morin was one of the judges who was most critical about how federal prosecutors handled the cases.

When not on the bench overseeing various trials from murders to sexual assault, Morin, a soft-spoken man, was often seen around the courthouse, not in his robe, mingling and talking with visitors.

In 2013, when R&B singer Chris Brown and his bodyguard were accused of assaulting a fan in the District, hundreds of Brown’s fans jammed the courthouse to catch a glimpse of the singer. In a hallway outside a courtroom where Brown made his first appearance, dozens of other defendants and their family members gathered in anger after they were unable to enter the packed courtroom. Morin emerged to calm the crowd.

Most recently, Morin was criticized by attorneys and court staff for not shutting down courthouse operations fast enough last month as the novel coronavirus began spreading. A day after a deputy U.S. marshal who was assigned to the courthouse tested positive for the virus, Morin ordered all but four courtrooms shut down.