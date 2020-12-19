By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowDecember 19, 2020 at 11:26 PM ESTA teenager has been arrested in a fatal shooting that occurred in the District in October, police said Saturday.Arthur Daniels IV, 42, of Northwest Washington was fatally shot Oct. 1 in the 6200 block of Eighth Street NW, police said,Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThey said Deon Walters, 17, of Northwest was arrested Friday and charged as an adult with first-degree murder. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.