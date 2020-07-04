Last month, police said they had also charged Mason in the May 19 shooting deaths of Jaszel Henderson, 20, and Terrance Griffin, 31, on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE.
Mason denied his involvement in the shootings during interviews with homicide detectives, according to a police affidavit filed in the case.
Court records show the U.S. attorney’s office at this time is only pursing the murder cases involving Moon and Roach, along with two other cases involving assaults with intent to kill.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office declined to provide an explanation. Mason’s attorney declined to comment, as did D.C. police.
Mason has a D.C. Superior Court hearing scheduled in August.