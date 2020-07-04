A 16-year-old whom D.C. police said they charged in the killings of four people now faces charges in only two of those cases, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Michael Mason, of Southeast Washington, was charged as an adult in the April 7 killing of Brea Moon on Alabama Avenue SE and in the May 22 killing of Antwuan Roach on East Capitol Street NE.

Last month, police said they had also charged Mason in the May 19 shooting deaths of Jaszel Henderson, 20, and Terrance Griffin, 31, on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE.

Mason denied his involvement in the shootings during interviews with homicide detectives, according to a police affidavit filed in the case.

Court records show the U.S. attorney’s office at this time is only pursing the murder cases involving Moon and Roach, along with two other cases involving assaults with intent to kill.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office declined to provide an explanation. Mason’s attorney declined to comment, as did D.C. police.

Mason has a D.C. Superior Court hearing scheduled in August.