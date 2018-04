A 15-year-old D.C. girl was wounded in a shooting in Southeast on Saturday night, police said Sunday.

Officers who were called to the 4700 block of Southern Avenue SE shortly before 11 p.m. found the victim inside an apartment, according to an incident report.

The girl, who suffered a gunshot wound to her thigh, was taken to a hospital.

Witnesses told authorities that a man dressed in black fired a handgun at them before fleeing the scene.

No arrests have been made.