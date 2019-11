A D.C. teenager was arrested and charged with murder in a fatal shooting in Southeast Washington in April, authorities said Friday.

On April 30 at around 1:40 p.m., officers responded to the 4400 block of G Street SE for the report of a shooting, D.C. police said in a statement. They found 22-year-old Devante Moody, of Southeast, suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.