A teenager has died after being shot last week in Northeast Washington, D.C. police said Tuesday.

Dawaun Simmons, 17, of Northeast died of his wounds Monday after being shot May 7 in the 4400 block of Quarles Street, police said Tuesday.

He was found about 11:30 p.m. after a shooting was reported and was taken to a hospital, police said.

No information was available about a motive or suspect.