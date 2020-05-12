By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowMay 12, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDTA teenager has died after being shot last week in Northeast Washington, D.C. police said Tuesday.Dawaun Simmons, 17, of Northeast died of his wounds Monday after being shot May 7 in the 4400 block of Quarles Street, police said Tuesday.He was found about 11:30 p.m. after a shooting was reported and was taken to a hospital, police said.No information was available about a motive or suspect. Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.